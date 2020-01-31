Four special art exhibitions to be held in Singapore over next 4 years

SINGAPORE - Over the next four years, art lovers in Singapore will be able to view the works of some of the world's most renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Nam June Paik, at four international special art exhibitions here.

The shows are a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and National Gallery Singapore, and in partnership with major art institutions around the world.

They are part of the gallery's efforts to introduce global art movements and artistic pioneers to Singapore and the region, and to reinforce Singapore's standing as the gateway to the visual arts scene in South-east Asia.

Dr Eugene Tan, director of National Gallery Singapore, said in a press release: "These exhibitions play a key role in opening visitors' minds to important artists and artworks that have had a deep influence not only on the global art scene but also the development of modern art in Singapore and Southeast Asia."

The exhibitions also play a role in continuing and cementing the Gallery's relationships with international museums, including the Centre Pompidou and Musée d'Orsay in France, and the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

The first exhibition, Matisse & Picasso, opens in May 2020. Organised in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia, it highlights the artistic relationship between the two artists.

In October 2021, an exhibition featuring more than 200 works of Korean-American artist Nam June Paik will be held. It is organised in partnership with Tate Modern, London and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Details of the two other exhibitions will be unveiled at a later date. All four exhibitions will be held at the Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery.