Former ship repairs workshop in Jalan Besar becomes pop-up arts destination

SINGAPORE - A moody old ship repairs workshop in Jalan Besar, once the domain of flinty workmen from Kwong Soon & Co Engineering Works, has been given a new lease of life with an art exhibition and other programmes till Jan 27.

The 20,000 sq ft site is home to Twenty Twenty - a pop-up arts destination by the Singapore Arts Club, who were invited by new building owner Kheng Leong Company to use the space till they take over the building in mid-2020. The club aims to be a platform for the visual arts community to come together.

Visitors stepping into the cavernous warehouse today will be confronted not by the sight of automobile and ship parts, but art installations by some 10 different artists.

Among them are Wong Lip Chin's Unseen (2020), a multisensorial work responding to an an abandoned altar in the building; Nicholas Ong's Absurd Theatrics (2019), a series of painting and light installations; and Thai artist Santi Wangchuan's hand-woven installation My Local Way of Life (2016).

The exhibition at Cavan Road is part of Twenty Twenty'spop-up event Strange Things, which runs during Singapore Art Week.

Property development and investment firm Kheng Leong Company bought the Cavan Road site for S$38.71 million last year (2019),suggesting that they planned to convert it into apartments with commercial units on the ground floor.

The existing light industrial and warehouse property, which lies on a street populated by hardware and woodcraft shops, is understood to have been built in the 1950s. Its towkay used to live in an apartment above the workshop, which was occupied as recently as 2014.

Some vestiges of the old workshop remain - from pulley systemsto the words "Loading/ Unloading", still faintly visible on the ground.

Another artwork on show at the pop-up space is Dawn Ng'sMerry Go Round (2019), a wide circle of more than 200 L-shaped mirrors - each nearly 3m tall - which allude to the radial pathway of a clock. Walk clockwise inside the ring of mirrors, and you will be faced with leaping, splintered reflections of yourself. Go the other way and the mirrors seem "shuttered in", showing only a gradient of skin-like tones.

"When I entered this space six months ago, I was struck by how time seemed to have collapsed in on itself and stood still, while everything else in Jalan Besar had raced on," says Ng, 37. "I was obsessed about trying to create a black hole within the space."

Singapore Arts Club founder Audrey Yeo, who also helms the gallery Yeo Workshop, says some of the installations respond to the history and architecture of the space.

VIEW IT/ STRANGE THINGS - A TWENTY TWENTY PROJECT BY THE SINGAPORE ARTS CLUB

WHERE: 2 Cavan Road WHEN: Till Jan 27, from 3pm to 10pm (closed on Mondays) ADMISSION: Free. Curator tours, workshops and artist talks start from $10 (tickets at peatix.com or at the door) INFO: Visit instagram.com/2cavanroad and facebook.com/2cavanroad or e-mail info@2cavanroad.com

"There are a lot of themes we can play with - the history of the space, the history of this area - the artists have been very inspired. We always try to find new audiences, and I think art projects in spaces like this can really excite people," adds Ms Yeo, who notes that the initiative has cost about $150,000.

Aside from the exhibition, Strange Things features workshops, curator tours, heritage trails, and talks featuring artists and visitors in conversation around a billiard table left behind by former occupants.

In the meantime, at least one another arts event has sprung up in the Jalan Besar neighbourhood - an exhibition of old images of Singapore by photographer Loke Hong Seng, which are on display at the Redeye Smokehouse restaurant across the street.