Former rapper Ashidiq Ghazali holds first solo art exhibition

SINGAPORE - From a rapper to DJ and award-winning advertising creative, Ashidiq Ghazali has a history of reinventing himself.

True to his restless nature, the London-based Singaporean is now making his name as a painter and has been a full-time artist since April.

His first solo exhibition was launched at the Telok Ayer Arts Club on Sunday (Oct 28) and will run until Nov 14.

Titled silent in the petrifying silence, it features 13 geometric acrylic paintings in bold, block colours made in the last three years.

With his art, he has finally found his true calling, he tells the Straits Times.

"It's the most myself I've been in a long time," says the 43-year-old who had spent the last 17 years climbing up the corporate ladder in the advertising industry both in Singapore and London.

He is in back in Singapore for the exhibition, which also sees him play DJ sets and take part in a panel discussion about the homegrown music and design scene on Oct 29.

He flies back to London on Oct 31, where he spends most of his days in his personal studio, a space that he rents in Kilburn.

Ashidiq first came to prominence back in the early 1990s as part of rap duo Construction Sight together with fellow rapper Sheikh Haikel, widely regarded as Singapore's first commercial hip-hop group.

At the age of 18, in 1993, the duo made headlines when they won regional television talent contest Asia Bagus! in Tokyo, beating out finalists from Indonesia and Japan.

He soon got bored of being a rapper and after national service, at the age of 22, he decided to enrol in Temasek Polytechnic, graduating with a diploma in visual communications.

He then built up a career in the advertising industry as a creative director and eventually won several awards for his works.

At the same time, he was also making his name as a DJ, turntablist and electronic musician and helped to nurture Singapore's underground electronic music scene, making music and putting on shows through his work with Guerrilla Collective.

A decade ago, he moved to London to join the advertising industry there and worked on major clients like Google, Bose and Audi and has lived there since.

And while he dabbled in art during his polytechnic days - a work that he did then is still on display at KK Women's and Children's Hospital - he only started teaching himself to paint on canvas three years ago.

"I had a divorce and I had a breakdown about three years ago," says Ashidiq, who has two daughters, 10 and seven. "There was this big void, a gap. I consumed a lot of art, I went to a lot of shows."

Absorbing works by abstract artists such as American painters Franz Kline and Robert Motherwell as well as Cuban-American painter Carmen Herrera gave him goosebumps and inspired him. To date, he has completed about 90 paintings.

His artworks are selling from $2,600 to $3,000 and he is already planning exhibitions in Tokyo and London.

When he is not spending eight to 12 hours in his studio day painting, he is doting on his daughters who are raised in London. He is still composing hip-hop and electronic music, which he describes as being as minimalist as his paintings.

Ashidiq has many other plans - he also wants to start designing furniture and start his own fashion label.

"There are a million things I want to do, and they all fit into each other."

SILENT IN THE PETRIFYING SILENCE

WHERE: Telok Ayer Arts Club, 2 McCallum Street

WHEN: Until 14 November

ADMISSION: Free