Fifth Jackson Brodie novel is timely and topical

FICTION

BIG SKY

By Kate Atkinson

Transworld/Hardcover/357 pages/$29.96/Books Kinokuniya

4 stars

It has been nine years since British author Kate Atkinson last revisited her hard-boiled private investigator Jackson Brodie.

In Big Sky, her fifth novel featuring the former police inspector with a tragic past, she proves that timing is everything.

It is a timely book, for starters, coming out amid the throes of Brexit and horrifying revelations from the investigations into financier Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly procured women and underage girls for an elite circle and died in his jail cell last month while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

There is a sex trafficking ring in the North Yorkshire seaside village where Brodie lives, trying to keep an eye on clients' cheating husbands and his eye-rolling teenage son at the same time.

In fact, there is plenty going on in this false idyll of country clubs and holiday inns - murders, missing children, mysterious stalkers and more.

It is all connected somehow, but the novel is in no rush to get either Brodie or the reader to an epiphany.

There is a delightful word that Atkinson uses to describe the limping gait of Brodie's elderly dog Dido, which is "hirpling". Big Sky hirples along; there is nothing you can do but amble after it, admiring the scenery.

Atkinson keeps her blackly funny wit on tap, dished out through a remarkably well-realised cast of characters. Reggie Chase, last seen as the 16-year-old nanny in the third Brodie book When Will There Be Good News? (2008), returns as a determined detective constable. She and her partner Ronnie are nicknamed the Kray Twins, after London's notorious gangster brothers.

Joining the ranks of great Atkinson female characters is Crystal Holroyd, a nail-technician-turned-trophy-wife effortfully and pneumatically "hovering around 39", whose dreadful past is more closely tied to the village's other dark secrets than she knows.

The book's most surprisingly heartwarming relationship is the one between her and her stepson Harry, a thoughtful lad whose best friend is a drag queen.

Brodie is really quite incidental to the plot; it is the women who are central to it and take care of business, while being marvellously matter-of-fact about the whole thing.

Atkinson is dealing with very dark stuff - trauma, sexual predators and the banal face of iniquity - but it never sinks the novel. "Tell all the truth but tell it slant," wrote the poet Emily Dickinson. And so Atkinson does.

If you like this, read: The Yiddish Policemen's Union by Michael Chabon (HarperCollins, 2007, $29.62, Books Kinokuniya). In a fictional Jewish settlement in Sitka, Alaska, alcoholic homicide detective Meyer Landsman investigates the murder of a chess player in the hotel where he lives.