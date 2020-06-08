Festival Of Women: N.O.W. 2020 covers topics ranging from divorce to empowerment

SINGAPORE - Embracing its potential as a digital platform, the Festival Of Women: N.O.W. 2020 presented by local performance company T:>Works, formerly known as TheatreWorks, presents more than 10 events next month, including livestreamed performances, video narratives and workshops.

Artistic director Noorlinah Mohamed, who conceptualised it in 2019, said it celebrates the diverse experiences of women, focusing on the different intersections of class, race, gender and structural inequality in their lives.

The second edition of the festival runs from July 15 to Aug 2.

The company worked with migrant women, who provided accounts of transnational divorces, as well as the researchers who did the field work.

Ms Noorlinah said: "In doing so, we ask ourselves: What is this society we live in and how can we make and hold space for others who do not fit in? Who has a voice and who gets heard? And how do those with access amplify, make and hold space for others who may not enjoy the same privilege? These are questions that thread through the programme of N.O.W. 2020."

She revamped the festival into its current virtual form as the Covid-19 pandemic began forcing restrictions on physical gatherings and arts events earlier in the year.

The result is a programme which exposes its audience to a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from transnational divorce narratives to female musicians in the punk music scene.

The festival includes a digital exhibition of interviews with over 25 female leaders from different sectors, including educators, business leaders and grassroots volunteers.

One featured group is Women of Shakti, set up to empower South Asian domestic workers based in the city.

Run by A. Aarthi, Vaishnavi Naidu and Sindhura Kalidas, the group conducts workshops and information sessions for South Asian domestic workers, including financial literacy and art sessions.

The festival also features visual art and performances, including the debut of the play King, written and performed by Jo Tan and directed by Jasmine Ng.

Related Story 5 Singapore firms make it to global gender equality index

The one-woman show follows a typical Singaporean female office worker who cross-dresses as a man for an office party and explores the limits and accesses of male privilege.

For its third week, the festival has lined up radio play The Book of Mothers, written by Eleanor Tan and directed by Edith Podesta, which looks into the difficult choices women face when grappling with career and motherhood.

T:>Works has also launched a fundraising initiative, T:>Care, to support projects created and developed by women that bring about change to the community.

The initiative supports seven such projects, including by non-profit arts company 3Pumpkins and Project X, which advocates against violence towards and the exploitation of Singapore's sex workers.

Readers can donate to T:>Care at this website.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

1. ENTANGLED INTIMACIES: TRANSNATIONAL DIVORCE NARRATIVES

WHAT: Livestream performance with accounts of transnational divorce narratives of migrant women. Project includes discussions with researchers and writers Dr Quah Ee Ling, Chong Ning Qian and Amanda Chong. Directed and moderated by Noorlinah Mohamed.

WHEN: July 18, 7.30pm.

Available on T:>Works YouTube channel till Aug 2

WHERE: T:>Works Facebook and YouTube channels

2. KING

WHAT: One-woman show written and performed by Jo Tan and directed by Jasmine Ng.

WHEN: July 23, 7.30pm.

Available on T:>Works YouTube channel till July 26.

WHERE: T:>Works Facebook and YouTube channels

3. THE BOOK OF MOTHERS

WHAT: Radio play discussing the struggles of motherhood and career aspirations written by Eleanor Tan, directed by Edith Podesta and performed by Karen Tan and Koh Wan Ching.

WHEN: July 30, 7.30pm.

Available on T:>Works SoundCloud channel till Aug 2.

WHERE: T:>Works SoundCloud channel

BOOK IT/FESTIVAL OF WOMEN: N.O.W. 2020

WHEN: July 15 - Aug 2

WHERE: Different events will be available across various T:>Works' social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

Livestreamed events will be available for catch-up viewing on T:>Works' YouTube and SoundCloud channels.

ADMISSION: The festival events are free except for the 24-hour playwriting competition taking place on July 18 and 19. It has a registration fee of $30; $15 for attendees of the festival's Writing In The Digital workshop conducted in June, which has a registration fee of $100. Details are on the festival website.

INFO: Go to this website.