This week, Life reporters Boon Chan, Melissa Sim and Rebecca Lynne Tan chat about their favourite Chinese New Year cookies, Singapore Art Week's S.E.A Focus art fair and singer Yoyo Sham, who will be singing at the Esplanade on Feb 23, as part of the Huayi Chinese Festival of Arts.