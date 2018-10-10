Fall in love with art for a cause

The Life Art Society, a non-profit organisation founded 45 years ago by master painter Tan Khim Ser, is holding a public exhibition of paintings at Wisma Atria - Fall In Love With Art - from Tuesday to Oct 28. Proceeds from the sale of the works go to The Straits Times (ST) School Pocket Money Fund.

Prices of the 100 works that will be exhibited range from $500 to $20,000 a piece. More than 50 artists have contributed paintings, and among those on display are 18 works from ST subscribers, who in June took part in Chinese brush painting classes taught by Tan over two days at the Singapore Press Holdings' News Centre.

The classes were organised by ST as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme for subscribers.

Tan, 75, is a noted artist and art educator who has taught thousands of amateur and aspiring artists, including former National Arts Council chief executive Lee Suan Hiang and former senior minister S. Jayakumar.

During the classes in June, he taught more than 100 art enthusiasts how to paint fish, flowers and plants in Chinese inks. Later, he selected some of the participants for the Wisma Atria exhibition, checking for "strong, bold and steady" strokes, among other artistic criteria.

Among those selected was Ms Yang Shwn Fen, 48, a manager who has wanted to learn Chinese brush painting since the age of eight.

"The moment I stepped into the SPH event hall holding the brush, paper and paint, it was an emotional and magical moment because I got to fulfil my childhood dream. I am very grateful to be given the opportunity to learn how to paint," she says.

VIEW IT / FALL IN LOVE WITH ART

WHERE: 01-19/20 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road WHEN: Tuesday, 4 to 9pm; Oct 17 to 28, 11am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Works are for sale, proceeds go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

She enjoyed the workshop so much that she now takes weekly lessons from Tan. She will exhibit her painting of blue plum blossoms, called Resilience, at the Wisma Atria showcase.

Speech and drama educator Kala Sundaram, 56, is exhibiting Lotus In Peace In Murky Waters, a painting she created during the workshop. "After learning this style, my respect for artists has gone up," she says.

At the exhibition, sponsored by Wisma Atria and Katong Flower Shop, Tan will display 20 of his works as well, including a 9m-long scroll painting of lotuses.

"This is the first time we have gathered such a big group of artists to band together for a common cause," he says. He aims to raise $100,000 for the ST School Pocket Money Fund and hopes the exhibition will also increase awareness of Chinese brush painting.

"Not many people in Singapore know how to appreciate Chinese paintings," he says. "Our aim is to promote art in Singapore."

Ms Tan Bee Heong, general manager of the ST School Pocket Money Fund, says: "We are thankful for Life Art Society's support and the dedication of all the artists to raise funds for our needy students."