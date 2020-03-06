Epic conclusion to great endeavour of historical fiction

FICTION

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT

Hilary Mantel

Fourth Estate/ Paperback/ 883 pages/$29.95

4 stars

All good things must come to an end - and so it goes for the tale of Thomas Cromwell, ill-favoured by history until writer Hilary Mantel raised him to the light as one of historical fiction's most remarkable anti-heroes.

Cromwell, a blacksmith's son in 1500s England who rose to become the ruthless right-hand man of King Henry VIII, has been the subject of Mantel's two Man Booker Prize-winning novels, Wolf Hall (2009) and Bring Up The Bodies (2012).

The Mirror And The Light, the long-anticipated finale of her best-selling trilogy, took Mantel eight years to bring forth and covers the years 1536 to 1540. It opens with the beheading of Anne Boleyn, Henry's second wife, and closes with Cromwell's own execution.

This is no spoiler, only history - though Mantel seems disinclined to get there. She lets the narrative meander for nearly 900 pages, relishing every barb and back-stabbing, every theological twist, all the minutiae of the Tudor court.

Who can begrudge her when her dialogue both sings and stings, when her language is as fine as it is, a richly unfolding tapestry that asks you to revel in its length - and when the reader is as reluctant to see such a sympathetic schemer brought low?

But Cromwell must be ended. He has reached his apotheosis as Baron and Lord Privy Seal. He has done the dirty work of keeping the kingdom together and is loathed for it throughout the land.

He has helped to remove Katherine of Aragon, Henry's first wife, and ruin Anne, ripping their respective daughters, Mary and Elizabeth, from the succession.

The new queen is pale, placid Jane Seymour, whom Mantel depicts as a still pond with hidden depths. But the weight of a kingdom's hopes lies heavy on the son in her womb. When the effort kills her, Cromwell helps his king shop abroad for a fourth wife: Anna of Cleves, the German princess whose looks do not live up to her portrait.

Mantel paints Tudor England in such colour that it seems to snap into reality: the lusciousness of the food, the scents rippling into the air and, above all, the sheer detail of the clothing.

Light suffuses the novel to an Impressionistic degree - the metal light of a cold day, the primrose light of morning. Henry blazes at its centre: the sun around whom the court orbits, upon whose whims their existence depends, a man whose face shines with the wonder of himself.

"Your Majesty is the only prince," Cromwell tells him. "The mirror and the light of other kings."

Cromwell's own success relies on reflecting Henry as the king would like to see himself, not as others see him - ageing, lustful, intemperate. But in some kinds of light, he, born of nothing, dares imagine himself the mirror image of his king.

The Mirror And The Light may not have the tautness of its predecessors, but it is nevertheless a swelling conclusion to one of this century's greatest endeavours of historical fiction, bringing the past so close to the present you feel you could reach out and touch it.

To borrow from John Webster's play The Duchess Of Malfi, set in Cromwell's century, it "stains the time past, lights the time to come". If you like this, read: A Place Of Greater Safety by the same author (Fourth Estate, 1992, reissued 2019, $23.54, available at bit.ly/Safety_HM), a monumental epic of the French Revolution, told through the eyes of key political figures Georges Danton, Camille Desmoulins and Maximilien Robespierre.