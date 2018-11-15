Edward Hopper, Willem de Kooning works draw record prices at auction

NEW YORK (AFP) - Paintings by Edward Hopper and Willem de Kooning have sold for nearly US$92 million (S$127 million) and US$69 million respectively in New York , setting new world-record auction prices for each artist, Christie's said.

The 1929 canvas Chop Suey by Hopper, America's most popular modernist, was the jewel in the crown of a remarkable collection of 20th century American art amassed by American entrepreneur Barney Ebsworth. He made his fortune in travel and cruises, and died in April.

The painting easily set a new auction record for the artist - previously US$40.4 million paid in 2013 for East Wind Over Weehawken.

Christie's had marketed Chop Suey as "the most iconic painting by Hopper left in private hands".

De Kooning's 1955 Woman As Landscape eclipsed the US$66.3 million paid for his 1977 Untitled XXV in November 2016.