E-books take off during circuit breaker

Though public libraries closed their doors from April 7 and reopened only on July 1, they kept bibliophiles engaged during the circuit breaker period by offering a wide selection of e-books and audiobooks on their online platforms.

According to the National Library Board (NLB), there was a 150 per cent increase in e-book loans from April 7 to June 1, compared with the same period last year, accompanied with a 70 per cent increase in the number of e-book borrowers. And the most-borrowed e-book was fantasy bestseller Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling.

An NLB spokesman said they had rolled out a series of digital offerings that catered to readers of all ages, to stay relevant and visible during the circuit breaker.

"We made sure there was something for our patrons of all ages - from e-books and courses for adults to digital storytelling sessions to help parents engage their children at home. Seniors, too, could access plenty of new books in mother-tongue languages and online programmes specifically tailored for this age group."

The organisation also improved its mobile app's user interface to ensure a smooth online experience.

The closure of libraries combined with the convenience of borrowing e-books attracted many to NLB's app.

For student Elizabeth Goh, the ease of reading on her tablet was a definite draw.

"It was quite a different experience because I'm used to physical books, but it's definitely very convenient. I can just search for whatever I want and, if it's unavailable, I can be put on the waiting list," Ms Goh, 18, said.

She also found the app's recommendations useful. She came across The Dutch House by Ann Patchett - in which a brother and sister are evicted from the grand house they grew up in by their stepmother - in NLB's collection of Pulitzer Prize-nominated books and enjoyed it.

New to e-books is 16-year-old student Niveydithaa Saravanan. The book lover turned to NLB's e-books to tide her over the circuit breaker period and read classics such as The Republic by Plato and Little Women by Louisa May Alcott.

She said: "My mum told me to download it so that I would stop complaining about reading the same books over and over again."​