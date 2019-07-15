Drumming up high-octane excitement

This was a percussion extravagan-za like no other and only one work out of six involved absolutely no percussion - Wang Danhong's The Green Field from Crimson Sorghum. In this adagio for strings, erhus and gaohus created an elegiac mood through the arc of a rising crescendo. At points, it sounded like film music, evoking vast and open fields with plucked strings adding bits of frisson.

Orchestral percussion opened the concert with Tang Jianping's Dragon Leaps To The East. Its eight members created a perfect overture, one of high-octane, high-volume and razor-sharp synchronisation, with conductor Yeh Tsung's dance-like moves on the podium furthering the excitement.

Chinese percussionists and twins Gao Chao and Gao Yue stole the show in the first half. Wang's four-movement concerto Heavenly Ford has a more poetic title in Chinese: Jin Jin You Wei. While being a play on the name Jinmen, a cultural district of the city Tianjin, it also translates to "full of flavour".

This is a portrayal of raucous sounds and scents of the ancient district. A veritable musical picture postcard, its scenes traversed vigorous drumbeats of antiquity, the pulse of nature (rainsticks and birdcalls), rhythmic street songs of itinerant sellers (concertmaster Li Bao Shun's jinghu as protagonist) and the modern metropolis of today.

The final movement, 18th Street, was a confluence of old and new, with a modern drum set thrown into the mix. The exuberance of the duelling siblings brought to mind the Mambo episode from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story, but one with a distinct Han accent.

Pre-eminent percussionist, Dame Evelyn Glennie, appeared for the whole second half. Nebojsa Jovan Zivkovic's Born To Beat Wild, originally scored for solo trumpet and bass drum, saw Glennie facing off with SCO suona player Chang Le. Described as a "musical dialogue" and "permanent crescen-do", it was more an improvisational shouting contest with both parties emerging primus inter pares.

REVIEW / CONCERT

DRUMATIC FUSION Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) Singapore Conference Hall/Last Friday

Glennie took centre stage in Japanese marimba virtuoso Keiko Abe's Prism Rhapsody, a true dialogue between orchestra and marimba. Melodic interest was strong and Glennie's marimba ranged from loud booms from low keys to the ethereal heights of treble registers.

With many extended solo passages, this was a rare work combining quiet introspection and virtuosity. As many as six mallets were used in certain passages and her uncanny ability to swiftly shift between diametric opposites in dynamics and moods remains a marvel.

The final work, Kuan Nai-chung's The Sun from The New Millennium Of The Dragon Year, united Glennie with the Gaos, manning pitched percussion (marimba and timpanis) and unpitched percussion (drums, cymbals and the rest). Placed on opposite sides of the stage with the orchestra in between, this was not a pitched battle but a glorious meeting of minds, ending this invigorating concert on a high.