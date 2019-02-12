Dream play began as a little boy's nightmare

A nightmarish experience when he was only seven years old led Stanley Seah to eventually write and direct his dream play for Toy Factory Productions.

The Transition Room, a play about life, death and in-between places, runs at the Drama Centre Black Box from Feb 21 to March 2.

The narrative begins with Mike (Christer Jon Aplin) in a room with five other people (played by Marc Valentine Chia, Kaykay Nizam, Tan Hui Er, Jazmine Monaz and Victoria Chen). Mike is waiting for something to happen, but the reason he is present in that space is unclear.

It is a set-up familiar to viewers of the life-after-death show The Good Place, but Seah wrote his script four years ago, before the first season of the Netflix production aired.

He says, laughing: "I don't know how they got a copy of my script. There are similarities, but also big differences."

The 28-year-old dates his inspiration to when he was seven and woke up from a dream where he was somewhere dark, where nothing changed. "I woke up and thought: 'Is this what death is?' I remember being incredibly scared," he says.

Fast forward some years and "the darkness isn't scary any more". Instead, he was so intrigued by the idea of what might happen after death that he turned his conjectures into an open-ended play for a school show. He wanted to get parents off their phones and engaged in their children's performances. It worked - the post-show dialogue lasted almost two hours.

He also sent the script to Toy Factory Productions' artistic director Goh Boon Teck, hoping to get it produced. Now an associate artistic director with the theatre group, he presented a dramatised reading of The Transition Room in 2017, at Toy Factory's shophouse space in Smith Street.

Scaling it up for the Drama Centre Black Box has posed some challenges, such as re-creating the sense of surreal intimacy which Seah says is key to the success of the performance. The audience is not expected to participate in the play - Seah himself dislikes being called forward when he is a viewer - but the experience is meant to be immersive.

The production design uses sets (by Vivien Lau), light (by Tai Zi Feng) and sound (by Vick Low) to play with the viewers' ideas of how large or small the space is. Props are sometimes replaced with aural or visual effects.

"In the play, we question the existence of the room itself and what the room is like," says 29-year-old Low.

Tai, 28, adds: "We don't want the audience to take anything for granted."

The Transition Room is an absurdist play, adhering to the philosophy that it is important to find meaning and order in existence but also ridiculous to attempt to impose meaning on existence. Seah is drawn to this style as a means of examining the world. "Absurdism says that life is meaningless, but that doesn't mean we go out and pillage and murder," he says.

"Whether or not there's religion, whether or not there's a God, should it matter? The answer to me is: 'No.' We should still yearn to be kind to each other."