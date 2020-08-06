Dip in donations to arts, cultural scene last year

Donations to Singapore's arts and cultural scene dipped to $50.1 million last year, but cash donations were at their highest in three years.

The National Arts Council (NAC) announced the latest figures at the annual Patron of the Arts Awards ceremony, which was streamed last night on Facebook and YouTube and recognised 103 organisations and 275 individuals.

Total contributions last year fell from $57.4 million in 2018, when giving rose for the first time in three years. But cash donations last year went up to $40.5 million, a 23 per cent increase from the year before.

In-kind giving fell from 2018's record high of $24.5 million to $9.6 million last year.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong spoke of the need for the arts community to adjust in the light of the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has changed how we create, consume and engage with the arts and culture," he said. "The arts community will need to transform and adapt quickly so that they continue to connect effectively with their audiences and also cultivate new ones."

NAC's fund-raising campaign, A Covid-19 Rally For Singapore's Arts, launched in April, will run until December. It said about 40 arts groups have raised almost $200,000 so far via the Giving.sg platform.

Many of the major contributions last year went to arts infrastructure. The Ngee Ann Group, made up of The Ngee Ann Kongsi and Ngee Ann Development, pledged $55 million, its largest donation in two decades.

NAC said there has been a rise in larger donations, with the number of Distinguished Patrons of the Arts, the highest tier of recognition, rising from 24 to 30. The Patron of the Arts award went to 17 firms, including UOL Group and Singapore Press Holdings, and 23 individuals.