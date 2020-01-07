Croatian pianist Maksim to perform in Singapore in March

SINGAPORE - Croatian pianist Maksim, known for fusing pop and techno sounds with classical music, will perform at the Esplanade Theatre on March 14, 2020.

He won the Pontoise Piano Competition in 2001, and has released more than 10 albums, including A New World, Electrik and Pure. His iconic tracks include Croatian Rhapsody, Still Waters and Habanera.

Often dubbed the prodigy prince of classical music, he plays classical music in a modern way with the insertion of electric-acoustic devices. He has sold 4 million albums in 57 countries.

His dynamic performances have featured rock-style light shows and cinematic backdrops. At his upcoming show, he will perform a compilation of classical and crossover pieces, such as theme songs from movies such as Mission: Impossible (1996), The Godfather (1972) and the Pirates Of The Caribbean series (2003 to 2017).

He will also play his signature lightning-fast version of Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight Of The Bumblebee.