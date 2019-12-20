Creating a space for kids to experiment, learn through music

In October, hundreds of children and adults gathered at the Esplanade to sing along to songs played by musicians on the cello, cajon, guzheng and other instruments.

Taking their cue from the performers, the children - mostly eight and below - gestured with solfege hand signs while belting out lyrics to the classic song Do Re Mi.

This free event was performed during the Esplanade's Octoburst! festival by Little Creatures.

"It's about having a space for children to just play - and have opportunities to live in the moment," said Ms Natalie Alexandra Tse, 32, who started the Little Creatures initiative two years ago.

It falls under the ambit of SAtheCollective, an experimental, non-profit performing arts group co-founded in 2011 by Ms Tse and her husband, Mr Andy Chia, 37.

Little Creatures is known for immersing babies and children in a space where they can experiment with different sounds with their parents - such as by playing with shakers made from gourds, singing and interacting with musicians.

Previous performances include the more intimate play-jam sessions at The Artground children's arts centre, as well as Nadam, an interactive musical performance for toddlers that also ran at the Goodman Arts Centre Black Box.

SAtheCollective has organised shows such as ThirdSpace Sessions, which was born out of collaborations with other artists; and Open Jam Sessions, where audience members can interact with the artists.

Ms Tse, who has a toddler son, admits that it might not be everyone's cup of tea, but said: "It's about cultivating a sensitivity to sound - and therefore awareness of your environment."

She is now a doctoral student at the National Institute of Education, and has been doing research on sonic experiences for young audiences. After completing her degree next year, she would like to expand Little Creatures' programmes and take it to pre-schools and underprivileged or underserved communities.

• For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hellolittlecreatures

• To contribute, visit www.giving.sg/sathecollective-ltd/hellolittlecreatures