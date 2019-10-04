Comfortable repertory without fire in its belly

In the year that the Singapore Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 40th anniversary, the visit of an orchestra which can trace its origins back over 470 years comes as a salutary reminder of Singapore's own extreme musical immaturity.

Dating back to 1548, the Staatskapelle Dresden is not the oldest orchestra in the world (that accolade possibly goes to the Royal Danish Orchestra, whose antecedents pre-date the Dresdeners' by a century), but a long tradition of performing the classics is etched into its very soul. For its one Singapore concert, it presented two of the core repertory classics.

It is mildly disappointing that whenever a major orchestra visits Singapore, it brings with it the sort of standard repertory so frequently performed here that it fails to entice the size of audience such a prestigious ensemble deserves.

But perhaps Myung-Whun Chung, the Staatskapelle's chief guest conductor, chose the programme because he had something distinctive up his interpretative sleeve.

If he did, it did not emerge in Beethoven's Emperor Concerto. While the orchestral sound had a gritty quality which perfectly complemented Sunwook Kim's muscular piano-playing, this was a performance which placed comfort above excitement and predictability above insight.

There was one moment of heart-stopping loveliness. As Kim introduced the main theme of the slow movement, the orchestra produced such a divinely quiet, infinitely soft and velvety accompaniment, it seemed as if the world and all its troubles had suddenly dissolved into a pool of pure, heavenly bliss.

Sadly, the Esplanade staff were not used to such softness, and even as the music was casting its ethereal spell over the audience, the auditorium doors burst open to admit the usual posse of latecomers, noisily shown to their seats by ushers who seemed bemused but unfazed by the sight of concertgoers already sitting in rapt attention. Never mind.

STAATSKAPELLE DRESDEN Sunwook Kim (piano), Myung-Whun Chung (conductor) Esplanade Concert Hall Wednesday

There were moments in Brahms's Fourth Symphony when the orchestra once again revealed its uncanny ability to produce a sound as remarkable for its softness as for its clarity.

As a display of truly sumptuous orchestral sound, this was hugely satisfying, but a perceptive and memorable interpretation of a great classic, it most certainly was not.

The performance eased into existence almost apologetically, and Chung seemed content to let his players and their centuries of tradition carry on with minimum conductorial intervention. But it was just too comfortable - it needed some fire in its belly.

Only when a wayward trombone mauled a passage in the final movement did some spark ignite the performance, and the Symphony ended with the kind of drama which had been signally absent from the concert otherwise.

Singaporean music-lovers rarely experience such distinct and uniquely accomplished orchestral sound. But they also rarely experience such featureless performances of core repertory classics.