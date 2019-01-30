Combing history

A collection of unusual combs from Central Africa went on display at the Brafa Art Fair, located at the historic Tour and Taxis site in Brussels.

The Didier Claes Gallery, which brought in the collection, is among the 133 Belgian and international galleries participating in the 64th edition of one of the world's oldest and most prestigious art and antiques fairs that is on until Sunday.

Founded in 1956, the Brafa Art Fair attracted over 65,000 visitors last year. Art pieces on display date as far back as the Bronze Age, covering some five mil-lennia of art history. Many different art disciplines are represented, from furniture to photographs.

Visitors to the fair can also attend daily Brafa Art Talks given by experts from the art world on topics such as "What makes a masterpiece?".