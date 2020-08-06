Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan strives for evergreen writing creativity

BEIJING • Eight years after being given a Nobel prize in literature, Mo Yan returned with his latest book, A Late Bloomer, late last month.

The celebrated Chinese writer said he has never stopped writing even though 10 years have passed since he published his previous book.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Mo, 65, said he hoped to be creative in his writing.

He said writers usually win the Nobel Prize late in life and creativity often ebbs with age.

He pointed out that the growing number of social activities and engagements, as well as the pressure that comes along with the prize, can affect writing.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012, becoming the first Chinese citizen to win the award.

He is known for novels such as Red Sorghum (1986), which was made into a 1987 movie by acclaimed director Zhang Yimou and starring Gong Li; Big Breasts And Wide Hip (1996); and Frog (2009).

Mo noted that many important works have been created after a writer is awarded the title of Nobel laureate.

"I have never stopped writing or preparing for a new creation over the past eight years," he said.

Using first-person narration, he writes "himself" into his new book, which consists of 12 stories.

"These stories continue my writing style, yet blend new elements," he said.



Mo Yan (above).



Such a way of writing gives readers a sense of reality which, Mo said, is something he pursues.

However, he added, most of the stories and figures in the book are fictional.

In his eyes, the "late bloomer" in his new book is a complimentary term describing people who conceal their talent at a young age, but shine in the latter half of their lives.

From the perspective of literature and arts, Mo said a writer or an artist who becomes mature or unchanged at an early age presages an end of creation, while being a late bloomer means having a spirit that always pursues innovation and transformation.

"We always want changes in our works. We want to be able to surpass ourselves and we want to maintain our vitality of art and ability to create," he said.

XINHUA