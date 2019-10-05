China's educational development on display

Guests at Raising Hopes, a photography exhibition organised by the China International Culture & Image Communication Corporation and Xinhua News Agency's Singapore branch in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The showcase is at the Capitol Piazza.

The exhibition, which runs till Monday, showcases China's educational development since 1949, which includes photos of Singaporean educational institutions visiting China, such as Nanyang Primary School teachers visiting Beijing to learn about Chinese teaching methods in 1994.

Guests of honour at the exhibition yesterday were Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education and Mr Hong Xiaoyong, ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Singapore.