Singapore Chinese Culture Centre celebrates first year with three-week extravaganza

The cast of Toy Factory's Masters Of Comedy includes (from left) Wang Weiliang, Soki Wu, Shu Yi Ching, Judee Tan, Sugie Phua, Jo Tan, Vanessa Phang and Lim Jun Jey.
The cast of Toy Factory's Masters Of Comedy includes (from left) Wang Weiliang, Soki Wu, Shu Yi Ching, Judee Tan, Sugie Phua, Jo Tan, Vanessa Phang and Lim Jun Jey.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE CULTURAL CENTRE
Published
58 min ago

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre marks its first birthday with a festival that includes a comedy show and concert

oliviaho@sph.com.sg

It is triple the festivities the second time round at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), which marks its first anniversary with a three-week cultural extravaganza next month.

The festival, which runs from May 18 to June 10, will bring to light forgotten aspects of local Chinese culture for younger generations, from the comedy kings of yore to pop songs you never knew had Singaporean input.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2018, with the headline 'Celebrating Chinese culture'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Western sanctuary