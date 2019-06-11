Celebrate nature with opera

Uplifting songs of nature and hope will fill the air at the Singapore Botanic Gardens this Saturday, when the Singapore Lyric Opera (SLO) returns with its free annual concert Opera in the Park.

Now in its 12th edition and themed Nature And Hope, the concert will feature Singaporean soloists such as tenor Jonathan Charles Tay and baritone Martin Ng, alongside the SLO Orchestra.

The SLO Chorus, Youth Choir and Children's Choir will also be making guest appearances.

SLO artistic director Nancy Yuen says: "A majority of the pieces that will be performed are instantly recognisable and also world-class compositions that have been appreciated

VIEW IT /OPERA IN THE PARK

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road WHEN: Saturday, 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporeopera.com.sg

across the globe.

"I hope audiences will sing or hum along to the tunes and enjoy themselves while knowing that all the pieces are related to the nature around us.

"The SLO is also proud to present Singaporean performers for this special occasion."

Arias from classic operas such as Mozart's The Marriage Of Figaro (1786) and Puccini's Madama Butterfly (1904) have been selected because of their links to this year's theme, adds Yuen.

For instance, duets from The Marriage Of Figaro centre on the hope of finding love, while Madama Butterfly features a duet set in a garden, where the performers sing while collecting flowers.

Concertgoers will also get a sneak peek of the SLO's upcoming production of Bizet's Carmen, when soloists Tay and Ng perform highlights from the 1875 opera.

This year's concert will feature an extended 90-minute programme, instead of the usual hour-long one, in celebration of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) 35th anniversary.

Opera in the Park is sponsored by SPH under the SPH Gift of Music series.