Cancelled: i Light Singapore, Arts In Your Neighbourhood and more

SINGAPORE- In line with the latest Ministry of Health (MOH) advisory on tighter measures to minimise further spread of Covid-19 issued on Tuesday (March 24), annual sustainable light art festival i Light Singapore 2020 has been cancelled.

According to a media statement, this was due to "the continued uncertainty to the situation" and to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and participants.

The event, originally scheduled to be held from March 6 to 29, had been postponed in February before being cancelled in light of the stricter measures.

MOH's latest advisory includes deferring or cancelling events regardless of size and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Held since 2010, i Light Singapore has showcased light art installations created by artists from Singapore and around the world. These were designed with energy-saving lighting or environmentally friendly materials to encourage festivalgoers to adopt sustainable habits in their everyday lives.

The artists whose artworks have been selected for i Light Singapore 2020 will be invited to present their works at the next edition.

Other cancelled events include 11 Arts In Your Neighbourhood programmes, which are part of an initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) to make the arts accessible for all.

This includes all programmes on Saturday (March 28) and Sunday (March 30), such as Podscape, a travelling pop-up audio installation which explores the soundscape of a neighbourhood and Poems On Air, a poetry exhibition.

However, the digital versions of both events are still available online. For Podscape, the public can listen to the stories and sounds of Bukit Panjang at the Shophouse & Co website. Recordings of selected poems retold through voice, music, and sound are available at the Artwave Studio website.

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre has also cancelled its Sing.Lang concert, which was set to feature Singaporean Mandarin music, and suspended since Friday (Match 20) TGIF Music Station, an event featuring music performances from local artists which takes place on the first and third Fridays of each month.