By fledgling playwrights

ASHES, ASHES

What: This play by actor Rajkumar Thiagaras, 30, tells the story of an Indian woman who has to sell her childhood home.

It is being staged as part of Toy Factory Productions' The Wright Stuff Festival, which runs from Thursday to Nov 3 and also features Mark Benedict Cheong's Random Access Memory, Titus Yim's The Puppet King and Gina Chew's Permanence - restaged after premiering at the biennial festival in 2017 .

Where: Nafa Studio Theatre, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street

When: Oct 17 to 20, 3 and 8pm.

Admission: $28 at eventbrite.sg

Info: For more information, go to tinyurl.com/twsf2019

RUMAH DAYAK

What: A night-time safehouse for troubled youths and delinquents of the Malay community forms the backdrop to this play by Nessa Anwar, 29. "I wanted to see mat and minah (Malay youths) on stage," says Anwar, adding that much of the dialogue is in street jargon.

It is produced by the Rupa Co Lab collective. Performed in Malay and English with surtitles.

Where: Malay Heritage Centre, 85 Sultan Gate

When: Nov 21 to 24; 8pm (Nov 21 to 23) and 3pm (Nov 23 and 24)

ADMISSION: $27 (early-bird offer ends on Oct 26), $32 (regular price) at rumahdayak.docket.sg

Info: rupacolab@gmail.com

A SHADOW OR A FRIEND

What: This semi-verbatim play about trauma and truth in the age of technology and the search for humanity through it all is written by actor-playwright Jo Tan, 36.

Her first full-length play Forked debuted at 2017's M1 Singapore Fringe Festival and was presented by The Finger Players this year. Tan, who is recovering from a botched dermatological procedure for her acne scars, drew on her personal experiences while working on A Shadow Or A Friend.

Her play is part of Checkpoint Theatre's Works In Development series, which features Myle Yan Tay's How The Millenials Killed The X, Where X Has Yet To Be Defined on Dec 6.

Where: Play Den @ The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

When: Dec 7, 8pm

Admission: Pay as you wish

Info: contact@checkpoint-theatre.org

FINAL CALL

What: This absurdist play by civil servant Timothy Yam, 31, is set in an airport and features a man who is searching desperately for his boarding gate. It is being staged as one of three readings of new plays by the TheatreWorks Writers' Lab. The other two are Malavika by Hemang Yadav (Nov 30, 4pm) and Potholes by Wong Yunjie (Dec 1, 4pm)

Where: Home of TheatreWorks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road

When: Dec 1, 11am

Admission: By donation

Info: E-mail writerslab@theatreworks.org.sg

THE HAWKER

What: The Second Breakfast Company's The Hawker is about nine people at a hawker centre on its last day before it closes for good. It is written by 27-year-old senior media analyst Aslam Shah and premiered at the Asian Youth Theatre Festival last year.

Where: Aliwal Arts Centre, Multi-purpose Hall, 28 Aliwal Street

When: Nov 13 to 17, 8pm, also 3pm on Nov 16 and 17

Admission: From $25.06 at bit.ly/2Oq1uo1

Info: For more information, go to thehawker.eventbrite.sg