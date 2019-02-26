Buy an Ong Kim Seng semi-nude? It's a fake

Last month, Song Art Foundation founder Allison Liu had a dealer trying to sell her Liu Kang's Gathering Firewood (1956). She compared an image of the original (above) found in a catalogue of the artist's work and an image of the forged work and noticed differences in the colours and composition, among other things.PHOTOS: COURTESY OF SONG ART FOUNDATION
Last month, Song Art Foundation founder Allison Liu had a dealer trying to sell her Liu Kang's Gathering Firewood (1956). She compared an image of the original (above) found in a catalogue of the artist's work and an image of the forged work and noticed differences in the colours and composition, among other things.
A pastel work attributed to the Singaporean artist was almost auctioned over the weekend, highlighting the issue of fakes and forgeries of Asian masters

A pastel on paper drawing of a semi-nude Balinese woman, signed and attributed to acclaimed Singapore artist Ong Kim Seng, was listed in a recent auction catalogue.

The portrait could well have gone under the hammer at a Masterpiece auction in Kuala Lumpur last weekend, but was withdrawn after he raised an objection.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 26, 2019, with the headline 'Buy an Ong Kim Seng semi-nude? It's a fake'.
