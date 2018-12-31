Burning books, bearing witness and a black-clad woman

Join Life reporters Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times, in which they talk about books in the headlines and recommend new reads.

In this episode, they chat about The Library Book by Susan Orlean, an investigation into the 1986 Los Angeles Public Library fire and a love letter to libraries everywhere; and Melmoth by Sarah Perry, a neo-Gothic novel in which the guilty are haunted through history by a woman in black.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Ernest Luis

