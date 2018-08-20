Books: Prize-winning poetry from the supermarket

SINGAPORE - Poet Samuel Lee likes supermarkets. He frequents them four to five times a week. There is something "inherently funny" about them, he says - the lurid colours in the sterile aisles, the meandering paths some spatially-challenged shoppers take, the disembodied announcements of "Paging the store manager to the exotic foods section", and how, despite being a place packed with food, there are no smells.

"It's very productive for creative writing, this juxtaposition of the commonplace and the miraculous," says the 26-year-old. "I always go in for a good giggle."

Supermarkets feature in his debut collection A Field Guide To Supermarkets In Singapore (2016), which received the Singapore Literature Prize for English poetry earlier this month.

This makes him the youngest recipient of the national literary award, a record last held by Amanda Lee Koe, who was 27 when she was awarded the prize for English fiction in 2014.

The prize came as a surprise, says Lee, who considers his experimental debut collection to be "polarising - you either love it or hate it".

Nevertheless, the judges - local poets Alfian Sa'at and Pooja Nansi and Oxford Professor of Poetry Simon Armitage from Britain - were unanimous in their decision, with Nansi praising Lee's "very distinct voice" as rare in a debut collection.

Says Alfian: "Reading Samuel's poems, one enjoys how language is used to warp reality - the quotidian is turned operatic, a moment is dilated and time bent, and the things in the world are requesting a second opinion - to be perceived again and perhaps named again."

Lee, the son of an English teacher and kindergarten principal, studied English literature at National University of Singapore and is about to embark on a masters in art history at the University of Chicago. He hopes to pursue a career in museums or the heritage industry.

His book was part of the Ten Year Series by local publisher Math Paper Press, one of the fruits of the three-day Manuscript Bootcamp, in which poetry manuscripts are subjected to rigorous criticism to prepare them for publication. Only 35 poems - half of his original manuscript - survived this process.

Not all the poems in his debut collection are about supermarkets, although they are a recurring setting and the poems have titles such as First World Grocery Shopping or Prophetic Vision Of Next Week's Grain Consumption Patterns.

In these aisles are both art and apocalypse. In the poem Noah, the speaker wanders in the wake of a great flood through malls in which jelly handbags float like water hyacinths and gilded tearooms sit lonely, hung with seaweed.

"How insignificant the human species is when you imagine existence on a geological scale," says Lee. "If we were washed away, how indifferent the earth would be to our disappearance."

Another poem, The Liberation Of Things From The Curse Of Being Useful, was based on a visit to a friend in Kuala Lumpur who lives near the Highland Towers apartment complex, one block of which collapsed in 1993, killing 48 people. Lee was struck by how the remaining towers still stand today, empty, a memento mori (Latin for "remember you must die") amidst an affluent neighbourhood.

Unusual juxtapositions inform his work. His collection is inspired in part by Philip Glass's experimental opera Einstein On The Beach, which contains the scene Prematurely Air-Conditioned Supermarket, and also by an art history course he took on 18th-century French paintings.

He became fascinated by the artificiality of rococo style and the excess of consumption in that period. He was especially drawn to Jean-Baptiste-Simeon Chardin's painting The Ray, in which a stingray hangs on hooks, bleeding over an array of produce. That contrast - the grisly flesh against the indifference of still life - reminded him of the supermarkets of today.

Lee, who is single, frequents the NTUC FairPrice Finest supermarket in Bishan's Junction 8 mall, which is near the HDB flat in which he has lived since young.

He also likes to visit supermarkets while abroad, such as the organic stores of New Haven, Connecticut in the United States, where he spent a year on exchange, or in Italy, where he was thrilled by the plethora of shapes in the pasta section.

He writes the way one might make a sculpture: first gathering a lot of material, then chiselling away at it towards the image he has in mind. "I think of language as very plastic," he says.

Poet Nansi says of Lee's talent: "How many of us walk past green leafy vegetables in a grocery aisle and possess the insight or imagination to write a poem about how these are changing our inner lives?And isn't that the real job of a poet or a poem? To make you see the same world in a wholly different and surprising way?"

A Field Guide To Supermarkets In Singapore ($16) is available at BooksActually and localbooks.sg

Still, life

by Samuel Lee

(an extract from A Field Guide To Supermarkets In Singapore)

Gradations of flesh reclining on the artificial grass.

By the quality of marbling we can tell what lives

they lived. Fields of oat and barley, millet and rye.

We gaze at the pinks and reds behind the frosted glass.

In class, I enjoy my art professor's gesticulations. She holds

her hands up to a projection of Chardin's grimacing ray,

and lets all the light swim beyond her arms. A silvery thread

flows from skin to blood, from oysters to ashen wall.

Between the furred warmth of the kitten and the green jug,

we nod and examine the aperture of the wound, the deadness

of the ray. The sliding scale of inanimacy flickers a thousand

times a second then breaks for lunch. Our eyes open to the sun.

In any case, what surprises me is not the absence or presence

of flesh, but the indifference of glass blinking in the light,

and my own eyes glossing over the heart of the animal,

the sweetness of its body running, like water, over the metal.