Bookmark This! Podcast: The Discomfort Of Literature

Bookmark This! Ep 16: The Discomfort Of Literature

22:16 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

Literary discomfort is having a winning streak of late, from Marieke Lucas Rijneveld's unsettling Dutch novel The Discomfort Of Evening snagging the International Booker Prize and Marylyn Tan becoming the first woman poet to score a solo victory at the Singapore Literature Prize for her collection Gaze Back.

Journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li chat about these in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, as well as uncomfortable new releases The Lying Life Of Adults by Elena Ferrante and Death In Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Listen at:

Gaze Back by Marylyn Tan - 00:42

The Discomfort Of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld - 03:20

Death In Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh - 09:53

The Lying Life Of Adults by Elena Ferrante - 12:36

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Muhammad Firmann

