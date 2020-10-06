Bookmark This! Ep 16: The discomfort of literature

Literary discomfort is having a winning streak of late, from Marieke Lucas Rijneveld's unsettling Dutch novel The Discomfort Of Evening snagging the International Booker Prize and Marylyn Tan becoming the first woman poet to score a solo victory at the Singapore Literature Prize for her collection Gaze Back.

Journalists Toh Wen Li (left) and Olivia Ho (right) chat about these in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, as well as discomfiting new releases The Lying Life Of Adults by Elena Ferrante and Death In Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh.

