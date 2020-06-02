Bookmark This! Ep 15: Escape into these books

After nearly two months under the circuit breaker, you may want to break free.

Journalists Olivia Ho (above left) and Toh Wen Li (right) pick out some escapist reads for you in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, whether it is renowned author Dan Brown or feeling less miserable with Les Miserables by Victor Hugo.

Choose your own adventure in Intan Paramaditha's The Wandering, or flee a futuristic Singapore for new worlds in Judith Huang's Sofia And The Utopia Machine.

Listen at str.sg/JdRD

