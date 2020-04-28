Bookmark This! Ep 14: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading

Need something to read while staying home during the coronavirus circuit breaker period?

In the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some pandemic novels that may resonate with you, from Albert Camus' seminal The Plague to Emily St John Mandel's post-apocalyptic Station Eleven, as well as books by Singaporean authors Danielle Lim and Thea Lim. Listen at str.sg/Jg79

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

