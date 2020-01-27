Bookmark This! Ep 12: Clothes, consumption and the climate crisis

Can these books change your mind on climate change?
In this podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho check out three new books on the climate crisis: Naomi Klein's On Fire, Jonathan Safran Foer's We Are The Weather and Dana Thomas' Fashionopolis.
Listen at str.sg/JTPX
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate Bookmark This! on:
Spotify: str.sg/oeGg
Apple Podcasts: str.sg/oeXN
Google Podcasts: str.sg/oeLG
Send feedback to podcast@sph.com.sg