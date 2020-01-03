Bookmark This! Ep 12: Clothes, consumption and the climate crisis

The Sunday Times writers Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho (far right). ST PHOTO: PENELOPE LEE
Published
1 hour ago

Can these books change your mind on climate change? In this podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho check out three new non-fiction books on the climate crisis: Naomi Klein's On Fire, Jonathan Safran Foer's We Are The Weather and Dana Thomas' Fashionopolis.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2020, with the headline 'Bookmark This! Ep 12: Clothes, consumption and the climate crisis'.
