Bookmark This! Ep 12: Clothes, consumption and the climate crisis

Can these books change your mind on climate change? In this podcast, The Straits Times journalists Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho check out three new non-fiction books on the climate crisis: Naomi Klein's On Fire, Jonathan Safran Foer's We Are The Weather and Dana Thomas' Fashionopolis.

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li, Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

