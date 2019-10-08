Bookmark This! Ep 11: Booker breakdown - Atwood, Rushdie or the 1,000-page sentence?

Who will win the Booker Prize? Will it be literary heavyweight Margaret Atwood or Salman Rushdie, or the literally heavy Ducks, Newburyport, Lucy Ellmann's dark horse of a novel that runs to more than 1,000 pages?

In this monthly podcast, Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li break down the prize shortlist ahead of the announcement of the winner next Monday. Listen at str.sg/JJmf

