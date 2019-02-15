Bookmark This! Dreams and a drowning Bangkok

Join Life reporters Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li in this new monthly podcast by The Straits Times in which they talk about books in the headlines and recommend new reads.

In this episode, they dip into dreams and a drowning city in Singaporean poet Cyril Wong's phantasmagoric collection Oneiros, recently reprinted by Math Paper Press, and Thai author Pitchaya Sudbanthad's debut novel Bangkok Wakes To Rain, out later this month, which jumps through time from the 19th century to a post-diluvian future.

