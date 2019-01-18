Bookmark This! A library on fire, haunting by a woman in black

Join Life reporters Toh Wen Li and Olivia Ho (both left) in this monthly podcast by The Straits Times, in which they talk about books in the headlines and recommend new reads.

In this episode, they chat about The Library Book by Susan Orlean, an investigation into the 1986 Los Angeles Public Library fire and a love letter to libraries everywhere; and Melmoth by Sarah Perry, a neo-Gothic novel in which the guilty are haunted through history by a woman in black.

