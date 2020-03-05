Book review: Hilary Mantel's The Mirror And The Light is a shining end to Wolf Hall trilogy

Review

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT

By Hilary Mantel

Fourth Estate/Paperback/883 pages/$29.95/Available at bit.ly/Mirror_Light

All good things must come to an end and so it goes for the tale of Thomas Cromwell, ill-favoured by history until British writer Hilary Mantel raised him to the light as one of historical fiction's most remarkable anti-heroes.

Cromwell, a blacksmith's son in 1500s England who rose to become the ruthless right-hand man of King Henry VIII, has been the subject of Mantel's two Man Booker Prize-winning novels, Wolf Hall (2009, available at http://bit.ly/Wolf_HM) and Bring Up The Bodies (2012, available at http://bit.ly/Bodies_HM).

The Mirror And The Light, the long-anticipated finale of her bestselling series, took Mantel eight years to bring forth and covers the years 1536 to 1540. It opens with the beheading of Anne Boleyn, Henry's second wife, and closes with Cromwell's own execution.

This is no spoiler, only history, though Mantel seems disinclined to get there. She lets the narrative meander for nearly 900 pages, relishing every barb and backstabbing, every theological twist, all the minutiae of the Tudor court.

Who can begrudge her when her dialogue both sings and stings, when her language is as fine as it is, a richly unfolding tapestry that asks you to revel in its length - and when the reader is as reluctant to see such a sympathetic schemer brought low?

But Cromwell must be ended. He has reached his apotheosis as Baron and Lord Privy Seal. He has done the dirty work of keeping the kingdom together and is loathed for it throughout the land by lords and the laity alike. He has helped remove Katherine of Aragon, Henry's first wife, and ruin Anne, ripping their respective daughters, Mary and Elizabeth, from the succession.

The new queen is pale, placid Jane Seymour, whom Mantel depicts as a still pond with hidden depths, possessing a quiet wit that surfaces in rare moments and a kindness that will serve her ill at court.

But the weight of a kingdom's hopes lies heavy on the son in her womb. When the effort kills her, Cromwell helps his king shop abroad for a fourth wife: Anna of Cleves, the German princess whose looks do not live up to her portrait.

Mantel paints Tudor England in such colour that it seems to snap into reality: the lusciousness of the food, the scents rippling into the air and, above all, the sheer detail of the clothing. Henry covets pavonazzo, an iridescent material like a "swathe of evening sky, or a thousand peacocks".

Clothes make the man and Cromwell now wears shirts "so fine you can read the laws of England through them", a crimson robe in which he resembles a "travelling bruise" - though beneath all his finery, the former soldier still carries a knife above his heart.

But no material is fine enough to swaddle his losses: his beloved, betrayed mentor Cardinal Wolsey, the wife and two daughters he lost to sickness in Wolf Hall. "You cannot make a wife out of bonnets and sleeves," he thinks. "Hold all her rings together and you are not holding her hand."

Light suffuses the novel to an Impressionistic degree - the metal light of a cold day, the primrose light of morning. Henry blazes at its centre: the sun around whom the court orbits, upon whose whims their existence depends, a man whose face shines with the wonder of himself.

Mantel is not so unsubtle as to draw parallels to contemporary world leaders, but the comparisons are inevitable in this unsparing portrait of what happens when a country's fate hinges on the caprices of a megalomaniac.

"Your Majesty is the only prince," Cromwell tells him in a moment of mollifying flattery. "The mirror and the light of other kings."

Cromwell's own success relies on reflecting Henry as the king would like to see himself, not as others see him - ageing, lustful, intemperate. But in some kinds of light, the servant lets the lines of his and his master's bodies grow diffuse, imagines them contiguous. He, born of nothing, dares imagine himself the mirror image of his king.

The Mirror And The Light may not have the tautness of its predecessors, but it is nevertheless a swelling conclusion to one of this century's greatest endeavours of historical fiction, bringing the past so close to the present you feel you could reach out and touch it.

To borrow from John Webster's play The Duchess Of Malfi, set in Cromwell's century, it "stains the time past, lights the time to come".

