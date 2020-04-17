Bocelli's Easter concert sets YouTube record

MILAN• Andrea Bocelli's solo Easter concert in a deserted Milan cathedral has scored a record as the most watched classical music concert on YouTube.

The Italian tenor's 25-minute livestreamed Music For Hope concert reached more than 2.8 million concurrent peak viewers in the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history, the video platform said on Wednesday.

The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours. As of yesterday, it had topped 36 million views.

Bocelli, who performed a selection of religious songs and opera arias - including a version of Amazing Grace - said he wanted the concert to bring together people isolated during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I am moved and delighted to have received such an overwhelming reaction that has gone beyond our highest expectations," Bocelli, 61, said in a statement.

The concert, in which Bocelli sang in an empty cathedral with only an organist, was preceded by drone footage of streets and piazzas in Milan and outside the city's Duomo, which dates back to the 14th century.

The Lombardy region, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy's coronavirus crisis, with more than 11,000 deaths.

Churches in Italy remain closed and prayers given by Pope Francis on Easter Sunday were livestreamed.

