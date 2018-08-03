Big names at da:ns

Rianto draws on a variety of dance genres for Medium.
This year's Esplanade festival will feature performances by Indonesian dancer Rianto and the Nederlands Dans Theater

Up-and-coming Indonesian dancer Rianto will return to the Esplanade's da:ns festival, after his performance in an earlier edition caught the eye of renowned British choreographer Akram Khan.

This time, the 37-year-old, who goes by one name, performs in Khan's vengeful Until The Lions, as well as in his own deeply personal work, Medium, in which he draws on contemporary dance, classical Javanese dance and lengger, a traditional cross-gender dance from Central Java, in which he has trained since young.

