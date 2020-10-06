Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (6) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

4. (-) Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

5. (2) Fire And Blood by George R. R. Martin

6. (4) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

7. (10) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

8. (-) The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult

9. (7) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

10. (-) Pan's Labyrinth by Guillermo del Toro and Cornelia Funke

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (1) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (4) No Rules Rules by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer

6. (6) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

7. (-) Rage by Bob Woodward

8. (8) The Tyranny Of Merit by Michael J. Sandel

9. (-) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

10. (9) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

3. (2) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

4. (5) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

5. (6) Geronimo Stilton #76 Superstore Surprise by Geronimo Stilton

6. (4) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

7. (8) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

9. (-) The School For Good And Evil #6: One True King by Soman Chainani

10. (7) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.