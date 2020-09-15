Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (3) The Community Cat Chronicles by Eleanor Nilsson and Lachlan Madsen

4. (-) Fire And Blood by George R.R. Martin

5. (8) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

8. (-) Breasts And Eggs by Mieko Kawakami

9. (-) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

10. (-) Spark by Naoki Matayoshi and Alison Watts

NON-FICTION

1. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

2. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (4) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (8) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

6. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

6. (-) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

7. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (10) Words Of Wisdom by Hsing Yun

10. (-) Maybe You Should Talk To Someone by Lori Gottlieb

10. (-) The Gurkhas by Tim I. Gurung

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) Dog Man #9: Grime And Punishment by Dav Pilkey

2. (1) Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure by Jeff Kinney

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton And The Kingdom Of Fantasy #13: The Battle For Crystal Castle by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

5. (5) The Magic Of The Mirror by Thea Stilton

6. (4) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

7. (7) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (8) Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

9. (9) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

10. (-) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.