Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (6) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

6. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

7. (-) If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha

8. (6) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

9. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

9. (-) 1984 by George Orwell

9. (-) Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

10. (9) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (7) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

6. (3) The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton

7. (4) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (6) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter

9. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The World's Worst Parents by David Walliams

4. (4) Slime by David Walliams

5. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (-) Thea Stilton And The Treasure Seekers #2: The Compass Of The Stars by Thea Stilton

7. (7) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (8) The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins

9. (-) Animal Crossing: New Horizons by Future Press

10. (10) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Times, Books Kinokuniya and Popular bookstores.