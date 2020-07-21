Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (2) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (3) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

3. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (-) Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

5. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (9) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

6. (-) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

7. (-) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

8. (-) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

9. (8) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

9. (-) City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

10. (-) Spark by Naoki Matayoshi and Alison Watts

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (3) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

3. (-) The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (-) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (-) Mindset by Carol S. Dweck

6. (6) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

6. (-) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter

7. (-) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

8. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

10. (-) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2021 by National Geographic

2. (2) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) The World's Worst Parents by David Walliams

4. (1) Slime by David Walliams

5. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (4) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

7. (7) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (-) The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes by Suzanne Collins

9. (-) Camp Jupiter Classified: A Probatio's Journal by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Nightshade by Anthony Horowitz