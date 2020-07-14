Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (-) Sex And Vanity by Kevin Kwan

2. (5) Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho

3. (1) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

4. (4) The Tattooist Of Auschwitz by Heather Morris

5. (7) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

6. (-) Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

7. (-) Bird Box by Josh Malerman 8. (3) Crescent City #1: House Of Earth And Blood by Sarah J. Maas

9. (2) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

9. (-) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

10. (9) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

2. (2) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

3. (4) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (5) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) Has China Won? by Kishore Mahbubani

7. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (-) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Air-Conditioned Nation Revisited by Cherian George

10. (-) Atomic Habits by James Clear

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Slime by David Walliams

2. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

3. (6) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #75: The Sticky Situation by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

6. (7) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (5) The Last Kids On Earth by Max Brallier

8. (9) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

9. (-) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

10. (-) One Of Us Is Next by Karen M. McManus