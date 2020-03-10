Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

3. (-) Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

4. (6) Normal People by Sally Rooney

4. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (5) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

6. (3) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

7. (-) The Perfect Wife by J. P. Delaney

8. (-) The Forest Of Wool And Steel by Natsu Miyashita

9. (-) Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-joo

10. (-) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

NON-FICTION

1. (4) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (5) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

4. (1) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

5. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (6) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

8. (7) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (8) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (-) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #7: Time Warp by Geronimo Stilton

4. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

5. (4) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

6. (5) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (6) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

8. (10) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

9. (-) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

10. (9) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs