Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

3. (4) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

4. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (5) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

6. (6) I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

6. (-) Normal People by Sally Rooney

7. (7) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

8. (8) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

9. (9) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #2: A Bond Undone by Jin Yong

9. (-) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

10. (10) Carnal Innocence by Nora Roberts

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (3) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (6) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (9) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) The Visual MBA by James Barron

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

5. (4) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (5) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

7. (6) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

8. (9) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

9. (9) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

10. (-) One Of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus