Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (7) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

3. (2) How We Disappeared by Lee Jing-Jing

4. (-) The Hidden Girl And Other Stories by Ken Liu

5. (8) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #3: A Snake Lies Waiting by Jin Yong

6. (3) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

7. (4) Bird Box by Josh Malerman

8. (-) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

9. (5) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

10. (-) A Spark Of Light by Jodi Picoult

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success by Tommy Koh

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (10) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

5. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (-) The Book Of Ichigo Ichie by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

7. (7) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

8. (8) The Visual MBA by James Barron

9. (6) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #74: Happy Birthday, Geronimo by Geronimo Stilton

5. (8) Diary Of An Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

6. (5) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

7. (10) P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

8. (7) The Conference Of The Birds by Ransom Riggs

9. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

10. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan