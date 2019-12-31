Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (5) Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

2. (7) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (2) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

4. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

5. (6) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

5. (7) Doctor Sleep by Stephen King

6. (-) Harris Bin Potter And The Stoned Philosopher by Suffian Hakim

7. (4) Blue Moon by Lee Child

8. (3) The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy

9. (-) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

10. (10) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

10. (-) To Kill A Mockingbird 50th Anniversary Edition by Harper Lee

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

2. (4) Becoming by Michelle Obama

3. (9) Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years Of Singapore-Israel Ties by Mattia Tomba

4. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

5. (3) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

6. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

7. (8) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

7. (-) Finding Chika by Mitch Albom

8. (8) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

9. (-) Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker

10. (-) The Way Of Kueh by Christopher Tan

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #8: Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #14: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) The Beast Of Buckingham Palace by David Walliams

4. (6) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

5. (5) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2020 by National Geographic

7. (4) Disney Frozen II: Book Of The Film by Bonnier

8. (-) Keeper Of The Lost Cities #8: Legacy by Shannon Messenger

9. (9) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

10. (-) Pokemon Super Deluxe Essential Handbook by Scholastic

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times and Popular bookstores.