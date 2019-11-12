Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

3. (-) Blue Moon by Lee Child

4. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

5. (4) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

6. (3) Poemsia by Lang Leav

7. (6) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

8. (6) The Giver Of Stars by Jojo Moyes

9. (-) A Dog's Promise by W. Bruce Cameron

10. (-) Find Me by Andre Aciman

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Money Smart: Own Your Financial Destiny by Lorna Tan

2. (2) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

3. (-) Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister by Jung Chang

4. (6) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

6. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

7. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (10) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

8. (8) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (5) The Visual MBA by James Barron

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dork Diaries #14: Tales From A Not-So-Best Friend Forever by Rachel Renee Russell

2. (2) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

4. (4) Geronimo Stilton #73: The Missing Movie by Geronimo Stilton

5. (-) A Tale Of Magic... by Chris Colfer

6. (7) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

7. (6) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

8. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

9. (10) Sherlock Sam And The Burgled Book In Kampong Glam by A. J. Low

10. (9) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney