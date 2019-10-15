Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (2) Poemsia by Lang Leav

3. (3) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

4. (-) Postscript by Cecelia Ahern

5. (4) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (5) It by Stephen King

7. (7) Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

8. (-) Killing Commendatore by Haruki Murakami

8. (7) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

9. (9) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C. J. Tudor

10. (6) Normal People by Sally Rooney

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) Surrounded By Idiots by Thomas Erikson

4. (3) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (10) Permanent Record by Edward Snowden

7. (5) The Visual MBA by James Barron

8. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

10. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

CHILDREN'S

1. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #4: The Tyrant's Tomb by Rick Riordan

2. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

4. (3) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

5. (4) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (5) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

7. (-) Nine From The Nine Worlds: Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard by Rick Riordan

8. (6) After by Gabby Tye

9. (-) Roblox Top Role Playing Games by Egmont

10. (9) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.