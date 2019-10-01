Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

2. (1) The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

3. (-) Poemsia by Lang Leav

4. (3) Normal People by Sally Rooney

5. (5) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

6. (4) It by Stephen King

7. (6) Scream To The Shadows by Tunku Halim

8. (7) Lorien Legacies Reborn #3: Return To Zero by Pittacus Lore

9. (8) The Taking Of Annie Thorne by C. J. Tudor

10. (-) Impractical Uses Of Cake by Yeoh Jo-Ann

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Talking To Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (3) Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

5. (5) Seven Hundred Years: A History Of Singapore by Kwa Chong Guan, Derek Heng, Peter Borschberg and Tan Tai Yong

6. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (6) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Love For Imperfect Things by Haemin Sunim

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Dog Man #7: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey

2. (2) Geronimo Stilton Kingdom Of Fantasy #12: The Island Of Dragons by Geronimo Stilton

3. (3) The 117-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths

4. (4) Thea Stilton #8: The Dance Of The Star Fairies by Thea Stilton

5. (5) Dog Man #6: Brawl Of The Wild by Dav Pilkey

6. (8) Secrets Of Singapore: Changi Airport by Monica Lim and Lesley-Anne Tan

7. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

8. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Phoenix Of Destiny by Geronimo Stilton

9. (5) After by Gabby Tye

10. (-) The Trials Of Apollo #3: The Burning Maze by Rick Riordan

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.